Lacazette Reveals Why He Joined Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed the reason he joined Arsenal is to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry.

Lacazette completed his widely anticipated move from Lyon to Arsenal for a club record fee of €60 million on Wednesday.

The France star says he has been following the club since Henry and other Les Bleus star played foe Arsenal.

“I am, of course. delighted and very proud too because Arsenal is a legendary club,” Lacazette, who admires the club’s “stability” under Arsene Wenger, told the Gunners’ official website.

“Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so that dream has been fulfilled.

“[I like] Arsenal’s past – I like clubs with a history. Also the fact that the manager has been here for a while shows it is a stable club, which I like.

“In addition, there are quite a few French players here, which makes it easier to settle in.

“In my opinion, Arsenal is also the club that plays the best football in England so I really wanted to play here.”

