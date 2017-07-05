Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lacazette Reveals Why He Joined Arsenal

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Alexandre Lacazette has revealed the reason he joined Arsenal is to follow in the footsteps of Thierry Henry.

Lacazette completed his widely anticipated move from Lyon to Arsenal for a club record fee of €60 million on Wednesday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The France star says he has been following the club since Henry and other Les Bleus star played foe Arsenal.

“I am, of course. delighted and very proud too because Arsenal is a legendary club,” Lacazette, who admires the club’s “stability” under Arsene Wenger, told the Gunners’ official website.

“Throughout my childhood, thanks to Thierry Henry and other French players, I always dreamed of playing for this club so that dream has been fulfilled.

“[I like] Arsenal’s past – I like clubs with a history. Also the fact that the manager has been here for a while shows it is a stable club, which I like.

“In addition, there are quite a few French players here, which makes it easier to settle in.

“In my opinion, Arsenal is also the club that plays the best football in England so I really wanted to play here.”

The post Lacazette Reveals Why He Joined Arsenal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.