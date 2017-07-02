Pages Navigation Menu

Lady Gaga Surprises Kids as Their Substitute Teacher! (Video)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Lady Gaga gave a classroom full of young students the ultimate surprise when she showed up to be their substitute teacher for the day! The 31-year-old entertainer teamed up with Staples to create a positive classroom experience through the Staples for Students program. “I want kids to love themselves fearlessly,” Gaga says in the video. “Not having materials …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

