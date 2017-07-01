Lagos Aims to Become one of World’s Cleanest Cities

The Lagos State Government on Friday expressed its commitment to the actualisation of its vision of making Lagos one of the cleanest cities in the world. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode disclosed this at a ceremony to mark the inauguration of Phase 1 of Visions-Cape Implementation in Lagos. Visions-Cape is an environmental utility group taking over waste management […]

The post Lagos Aims to Become one of World’s Cleanest Cities appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

