Lagos Assembly moves to return history teaching to school curriculum

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to revive teaching and learning of history as a subject in schools for nation building. The House called on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to direct relevant ministries and agencies of the state to revive and enhance the teaching of history. The Assembly also called on…

The post Lagos Assembly moves to return history teaching to school curriculum appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

