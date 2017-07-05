Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Assembly moves to revive teaching of History

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to revive teaching of history in schools for nation building. The House called on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to direct relevant ministries and agencies of the state to revive and enhance the teaching of the subject. The Assembly also called on the state’s ministry of education […]

