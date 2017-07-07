Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Big Girl Whose Boyfriend Has Two Cars But Wants Her To Use BRT Breaks Up With Him

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A heartbroken Lagos big boy has reached out to Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, on why his girlfriend broke up with him. He shared screenshots of the last chat they had and revealed that his enstranged girlfriend allegedly broke up with him because he asked her to use BRT while he has two cars. He further …

The post Lagos Big Girl Whose Boyfriend Has Two Cars But Wants Her To Use BRT Breaks Up With Him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.