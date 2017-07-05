Lagos flags off Initiative to Clean illegal Dumpsites across the State in 60 days

Following the soft launch of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) last weekend, sanitation crews have been spotted around the city cleaning illegal dumpsites in public areas. The CLI was developed by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment to help keep the city clean, attractive and improve the overall environmental conditions. The initial phase of the CLI will involve […]

The post Lagos flags off Initiative to Clean illegal Dumpsites across the State in 60 days appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

