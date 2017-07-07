Lagos girls disvirgined me – Nigerian Singer, Humblesmith [VIDEO]

Nigerian afropop artist, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, popularly called Humblesmith has revealed that he became sexually active after he met a few Lagos girls. The singer said before he relocated to Lagos, he never met a woman. The artist became a star after releasing his hit song, Osinachi. Humblesmith who spoke with Broadway TV, said he has […]

Lagos girls disvirgined me – Nigerian Singer, Humblesmith [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

