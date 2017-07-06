Lagos Governor urges traditional rulers to ensure end to Badoo killings – TV360
Lagos Governor urges traditional rulers to ensure end to Badoo killings
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has charged traditional rulers in the State ensure an end to the menace of ritual killings and kidnappings within their communities. He was speaking at the commissioning of the rehabilitated Fire Station in …
