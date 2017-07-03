Lagos govt nabs 100 members of badoo cult

lagos state Government has arrested 100 suspected members of the dreaded cult group, Badoo, who have been terrorising residents, especially those in the Ikorodu axis. This is just as the state government cautioned residents to desist from carrying out jungle justice on suspected members of the gang, as it would leave no stone unturned in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

