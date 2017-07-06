Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos hosts ‘Africa’s largest tech gathering’

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The TechPlus Conference & Expo which organizers have dubbed “Africa’s largest Tech gathering” gets to Lagos today having kicked off in Abuja on Tuesday. The conference which has been described as “where new technology comes to life, new products are launched and innovation converges”, will bring companies from around the world to showcase and learn…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Lagos hosts ‘Africa’s largest tech gathering’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.