Lagos jazz series quintet to perform at Cape Verde JazzSal

By Benjamin Njoku

THE Lagos Jazz Series Quintet will jet out of the country for Sal, Cape Verde to perform at this year’s Cape Verde JazzSal, which opens on Saturday, July 8. Sal is one of the ten islands that make up Cape Verde. The trip to JazzSal, ignites a musical exchange programme between the two festivals.

This exchange has been described by some music experts and lovers as quite novel. This is the first-time musicians from Nigeria are going to Cape Verde to perform on the main stage at JazzSal.

The Lagos Jazz Series, which is the music festival founded by Oti Bazunu in 2010, has evolved to become one of Africa’s most anticipated music calendar festivals. A few years ago, Bazunu recruited music graduates from the Music Society of Nigeria,Muson Centre, honed their skills and today they are heading out of the country as a group, which will represent Nigeria credibly in Cape Verde.

Speaking on the invitation of the Nigerian Jazz group, Bazunu said, “The Cape Verdians seem to have huge respect for the musical skills of the boys – as we do for the small Island country folks. We are totally honored to have been billed for their main Stage at JazzSal.”

According to Bazunu, the LJS Quintet – featuring OpeyemiOmotayoon the Piano, Johnson Eyoon Bass, TosinPaul on Drums, Taiwo Cleggon trumpet and Philip Iwuagwuon Guitar, are totally prepared to pelt-out some straight-ahead jazz and Afrobeat. The group is also expected to perform a few gigs at some of the fine Hotels and Resorts on the Island.

The post Lagos jazz series quintet to perform at Cape Verde JazzSal appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

