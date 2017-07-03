Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Ranked World’s Third Unaffordable City For Renters – Africa Independent Television

Jul 3, 2017


Lagos Ranked World's Third Unaffordable City For Renters
A new report has ranked Lagos, the nation's commercial nerve centre as the third least of world cities that are highly unaffordable for renters. The report released by RENTCafé, a property search website puts Lagos rent at $355 (N129, 575) per month
