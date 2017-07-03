Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos Residents Spend 57% of Household Income on Rent – Report

A report by RENTCafe has disclosed that Lagos residents spend about 57% of household income on rent alone, making it the third most expensive city to live in among a list of world’s best cities to live and work in.   The report, which is based on the Cities of Opportunity study compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers, says […]

