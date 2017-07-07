Lagos State awarded as the best Performing Hajj state
The National Hajj Commission has given seven awards to Lagos State Government on Friday for being the best performing state in the federation at the 2016 Hajj in Mecca. The award was given by Alhaji Fuad Adeyemi, South-West Commissioner in the commission, presented the awards to Gov. Akinwumi Ambode at the State House in Ikeja. …
The post Lagos State awarded as the best Performing Hajj state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!