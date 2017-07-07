Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State awarded as the best Performing Hajj state

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Hajj Commission has given seven awards to Lagos State Government on Friday for being the best performing state in the federation at the 2016 Hajj in Mecca. The award was given by Alhaji Fuad Adeyemi, South-West Commissioner in the commission, presented the awards to Gov. Akinwumi Ambode at the State House in Ikeja. …

The post Lagos State awarded as the best Performing Hajj state appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.