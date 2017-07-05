Lagos unveils MFB to boost SMEs

By Dave Oso

Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinyemi Ashade, has said that the state government is committed to reducing poverty and unemployment in the state through the newly-established Ibile Microfinance Bank.

Ashade made the assurance during the unveiling ceremony of the bank at its head office at Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja, where he stressed that the establishment of the bank is in line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s commitment to his election promise of making life better for residents of the state.

He said: Ibile MFB will galvanise activities in the MSME sector asmore people to go into businesses which will ultimately reduce unemployment.”

and the poverty rate in the state.”

Also, speaking, Chairman of the bank, Mr. Kolawole Taiwo said the state government, by the move, has demonstrated its determination to provide dividends of democracy to the people, via access to opportunities for an enhanced standard of living.

The post Lagos unveils MFB to boost SMEs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

