Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Will Be Nothing Without Ijaw Oil – Asari Dokubo Spits Fires, Calls Arewa Youths Animals (WATCH VIDEO)

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Asari Dokubo Spits Fire: Lagos Will Be Nothing Without Ijaw Oil. He contends if Lagos thinks they can do without oil, then lets separate and see. That Lagos has no oil; all propaganda. Video Interview

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Lagos Will Be Nothing Without Ijaw Oil – Asari Dokubo Spits Fires, Calls Arewa Youths Animals (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.