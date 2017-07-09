#LagosFlood: Police block Ahmadu Bello Way

An unprecedented flood has taken over the entire Ahmadu Bello way in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, forcing some residents and commercial offices to unceremoniously vacate their premises. The Lagos State Police Command has temporarily closed the road for human and vehicular movements due to threat by heavy flood. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post #LagosFlood: Police block Ahmadu Bello Way appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

