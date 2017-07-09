Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#LagosFlood: Police block Ahmadu Bello Way

Posted on Jul 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An unprecedented flood has taken over the entire Ahmadu Bello way in Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, forcing some residents and commercial offices to  unceremoniously vacate their premises. The Lagos State Police Command has temporarily closed the road for human and vehicular movements due to threat by heavy flood. The  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

The post #LagosFlood: Police block Ahmadu Bello Way appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.