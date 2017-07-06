Pages Navigation Menu

Lai Mohammed speaks on presidency, Senate face-off

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday assured that the fresh crisis between the Presidency and the Senate would be resolved amicably. Mohammed gave the assurance in a chat with State House correspondents at the presidential villa, Abuja. Mohammed revealed that the threat by the Senate was briefly discussed during the Council’s meeting. […]

