Lalong: I’m not afraid to conduct LG polls

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday dismissed claims by rival political parties that his administration had not conducted local government elections because it was afraid of losing. “Rival political parties have said that we are afraid of conducting local government polls because we shall lose; that cannot be true. If the elections are conducted today, we shall sweep all the seats.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

