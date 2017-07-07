LAND-GRABBING: Al-Makura accuses judges of compromise, orders prosecution of 85 speculators

Lafia—Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has ordered the immediate prosecution of 85 land speculators identified around the greater Karu urban area by a state task force, while accusing judges of compromise in land cases.

Al-Makura gave the order yesterday in Lafia, while receiving the report of the task force on the verification of land titles and demolition of illegal structures in the greater Karu area.

He said available information at government’s disposal indicated that a syndicate on land-grabbing was well organised and involved security agents and judicial officers.

His words: “This cabal have become so powerful that overnight they can dispose individuals of their land and when the affected individuals go to court, they will not get any relief.

“Some of these cases are already in the pipeline; the cabal will sit with judges and settle them even before the case starts.

“It is so unfortunate and irresponsible for anybody within the judicial system to connive with miscreants and criminals to dispossess government of land not to talk of land of individuals, who have spent their life savings to acquire a small piece of land.”

He added that the situation had became so terrible that individuals now beg the syndicate to spare them, noting that government will take up the issue of judges’ connivance with the state’s Chief Judge.

Earlier, while presenting the report, Chairman of the task force, Mr. Yusuf Usman said they were able to identify 85 land specu-lators and their details.

The post LAND-GRABBING: Al-Makura accuses judges of compromise, orders prosecution of 85 speculators appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

