Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Landmark University Available Courses.

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Candidates who are interested in purchasing the Landmark University a!mission form should please take note of the available courses offered in the institution. The courses are listed below., See also: Landmark University Undergraduate Admission Form LANDMARK UNIVERSITY UNDERGRADUATE COURSES. • College of AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES 1.    B.Agric. (Crop Science) – 5years 2.    B.Agric. (Animal Science) – 5years …

The post Landmark University Available Courses. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.