Lanre Nzeribe, Nnenna Anozia launch ‘Escape’ magazine

By Juliet Ebirim

Purple Moments Limited has officially launched the Escape Fashion and Lifestyle Magazine, Africa’s first dual bi-monthly magazine. The magazine which is published by Lanre Nzeribe, erstwhile lover of Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda, has a circulation of 10,000 initial copies worldwide. The magazines were launched on Saturday July 1, 2017 at Casper and Gambini (1089 Lounge), Victoria Island, Lagos. The event which was hosted by MTV Base’s Samantha Walsh, had top socialites and celebrities in attendance.

The Editor-in-Chief of the new magazine is stylish U.S. trained lawyer, Nnenna Anozia, who would be assisted by a British lady, Emma Searle as the creative editor. According to Nnenna, Escape Magazine is a global magazine celebrating African fashion, beauty and lifestyle in the modern age.

“Our goal is to create a unique print magazine which will celebrate, unite and inspire the modern African mind of today on its own platform. We want to be a world-class print magazine that will satisfy the ever increasing craving of the high net worth and well-informed stylish African achiever. It’s our desire and demand for a global print that propelled the launch of Escape Fashion and Escape Lifestyle Magazines. The visual and editorial style of Escape Fashion and Lifestyle magazines are the definition premium at its best. Its content is inspired by everything African and beyond.”

Following the acrimonious break up and cessation of business relationship between Lanre Nzeribe and Monalisa Chinda,, the former thought to repackage the Monalisa Magazine with a totally new identity. ‘Escape’ is the new name of the magazine, with a new structure and management.

