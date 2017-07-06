Laptop ban lifted for passengers on Qatar Airways flights to the US – Doha News
|
Doha News
|
Laptop ban lifted for passengers on Qatar Airways flights to the US
Doha News
A ban on bringing larger electronic items onboard some Qatar Airways flights has been scrapped, more than three months after it was introduced. In a statement, the airline said restrictions on carrying items like laptops and iPads onboard direct …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
