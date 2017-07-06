Larry Ekundayo eyes WBO welterweight belt – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Larry Ekundayo eyes WBO welterweight belt
The Nation Newspaper
Nigerian-born British welterweight Larry “The Natural” Ekundayo will take on hard-hitting Briton, Gary “Hellraiser” Corcoran for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Inter-Continental welterweight title in Copper Box Arena, London tomorrow July 8.
Wembley's Corcoran returns to ring
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!