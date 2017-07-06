Larry Ekundayo eyes WBO welterweight belt – The Nation Newspaper

Larry Ekundayo eyes WBO welterweight belt

Nigerian-born British welterweight Larry “The Natural” Ekundayo will take on hard-hitting Briton, Gary “Hellraiser” Corcoran for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Inter-Continental welterweight title in Copper Box Arena, London tomorrow July 8.

