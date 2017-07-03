Pages Navigation Menu

Lars Stindl goal wins Germany 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

World Champions, Germany were crowned Champions of the 2017 Confederations Cup that was hosted in Russia,beating  Chile 1-0 to on Sunday. Lars Stindl’s first-half goal following a costly error from Marcelo Diaz came against the run of play and proved decisive for the world champions at St Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, where Chile failed to force …

