Lassa fever hits Plateau, kills one student, 3 others infected

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

One student has been confirmed dead at the Federal Government Girls’ College, Lantang in Plateau State. This followed the fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in the institution. The case is the first to be in the state. Out of the four students that were tested for the disease, results of three were positive. The fourth, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

