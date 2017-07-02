LASUBEB boss charges public primary schools on subjects

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Public Primary Schools in Lagos State have been tasked not to neglect any subject in the course of their duties as all subjects are vital to development of pupils.

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Executive Chairman, Dr. Ganiyu Sopeyin gave the charge at the weekend, during the presentation of Year 2017 Leadership Award by the ECOWAS Youth Council.

Sopeyin noted that at the elementary stage of children education all subjects are vital to their development and enhancement in education.

According to him, research has shown that early childhood education of every child should be taken seriously by both the parents and the government because it is the foundation level where the interest of every child is developed, hence there is need to get it right, he stated.

He described the Award as an award well deserved, saying it could not have been possible without the support and passion of the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode who has provided the wherewithal for the improvement of the standard of education in the state.

He noted that awards are meant to spur pupils to perform much better rather than to relent in their effort, adding that teachers in the State Public Primary schools have improved tremendously in delivering qualitative and quantitative services in their schools.

He therefore, urged them to continue in the positive attitude as the State Government would not relent in encouraging them, saying government recognises hard work, commitment and dedication to duties which are always rewarded.

The post LASUBEB boss charges public primary schools on subjects appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

