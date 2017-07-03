Late Maitaima Sule: A Rare Gem That Believes In The Unity Of Nigeria – Tambuwal

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Expressing shock over the demise of Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday lamented that, Nigeria has loss yet another rare gem.

Tambuwal who, divulged that Maitama Sule has positively impacted on Nigeria and Nigerians in diverse endeavours, said until his death, Maitama Sule remained a cherished diplomat who lived all his life for the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

Tambuwal, in a statement issued in Sokoto yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, affirmed that, the late orator and former diplomat remained a complete gentleman and good citizen who dedicated his life to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “The people and government of Sokoto State received with shock, the news of the passage of Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Maitama Sule.

“Our country has lost a rare breed. A leading light from the old generation has been extinguished. He was a complete gentleman whose honesty, commitment and dedication to the unity of Nigeria will forever be cherished.

“Dan Masani’s name will continue to be identified with everything positive about Nigeria and its people. Whenever the future generation reads about Dan Masani, they will encounter a man who was cherished and respected by the high and mighty from all parts of the country,” the statement added.

Tambuwal, prayed for eternal rest unto his soul further prayed that Almighty Allah should grant his his family the strength to bear the loss, even as he condoles both governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II and the entire people of the State over the loss.

The post Late Maitaima Sule: A Rare Gem That Believes In The Unity Of Nigeria – Tambuwal appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

