Late Maitama Sule: Saraki, Govs Umahi, Okorocha, others mourn

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate PreSident, Bukola Saraki, the governors of Ebonyi and Imo states, David Umahi and Rochas Okorocha respectively have expressed shock over the death of the death of elder statesman and Dan Masanin Kano, Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule. Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Nigeria has lost a […]

