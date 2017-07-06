Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Laura Ikeji shows off her dancing skill (Video)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Laura Ikeji is most likely the happiest pregnant woman on the planet based on her dance videos. The fashionista has been in America for months expecting to deliver her new baby any time soon. To cure boredom, she puts on music and shows the world her dance moves on social media. As her belly grows …

The post Laura Ikeji shows off her dancing skill (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.