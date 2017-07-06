Lawmakers Revive Southern Nigeria Senators’ Caucus

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Serving senators from the southern part of the country have revived the Southern Nigeria Senators’ Caucus, which was first formed during the fifth assembly under the leadership of then Senate President Ken Nnamani.

Announcing the creation of the caucus wednesday at a media briefing, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the caucus is a response to the Northern Senators’ Forum which he observed has ensured unity among the senators from the North.

He added that the caucus was borne out of the need to ensure cohesion among senators from the South, and enhance unity.

“Today, we have the Northern Senators’ Forum and they have been having meetings and discussing issues connected with the North. But we have not had concerted views from the southern part of the country,” Akpabio said.

“We have not been able to ensure total unity; so that we can sit at a go with our brothers in the North; so that when they take on issues in the North, we will also take on issues in the southern Nigeria. From there, we will have a united voice and front in order to consolidate the unity of this country and bond together more.

“So the Senate today has also decided that there is the need to birth a new cacus, which is called Southern Nigeria Senators’ Caucus, just like we have in the North. At the end of the day, whatever we discuss as South that affects us, we will also listen to our brothers from the North and bring them to the floor of the Senate for expeditious treatment,” Akpabio said.

The caucus was non-existent in the sixth and seventh assemblies.

Executive officers of the caucus are Senators Hope Uzodimma (Chairman/South-east), Lanre Tejuoso (Vice Chairman), Mathew Uroghide (Secretary General/South-east), Solomon Olamilekan (Treasurer/South-west), Ovie Omo-Agege (Financial Secretary/South-south), Mao Ohuabunwa (Publicity Secretary/South-wast), Duro Faseyi (Auditor/South-west) and Stella Oduah (Welfare Officer/South-east).

