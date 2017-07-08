(LEAD) US flies 2 B-1B bombers in warning to N. Korea – Yonhap News
|
Yonhap News
|
(LEAD) US flies 2 B-1B bombers in warning to N. Korea
Yonhap News
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) — Two U.S. long-range strategic bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula on Saturday in a stern warning to North Korea for its long-range missile launch last week. The B-1B Lancers based in Guam practiced "attack capabilities," …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!