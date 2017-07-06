Leave Uyo to avoid defeat —YSFON boss

Former Deputy National President of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Chief Rommy Ezeon-wuka has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to move the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon away from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

He claimed that the senior national team doesn’t seem to get it right whenever there is a major competition on the way, citing the team’s failure to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations after the team managed a 2-2 draw against South Africa in their last group fixture.

He however, warned the NFF to seek for alternative venue for the match against Cameroon if the team must have to pick the maximum points.

“It was at the same venue that the Bafana Bafana came, saw and conquered the Super Eagles 2-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last month just last month. If you ask me, I would advise that the NFF should move the match venue to another stadium.

“It looks like the Uyo stadium is not favourable to us, it is ‘jinxed’ and the best thing is for the NFF to look for alternative venue. Otherwise, Cameroon can come here and defeat the Super Eagles, and that will end our 2018 World Cup aspiration.”

“Nigeria have failed to qualify for two straight Nations Cup finals and both have their causes linked with the games being played at the same stadium.

“If the results are no longer coming, why can’t we find alternative venue, afterall, there are other pitches in the country with natural grass,” chief Ezeonwuka emphasized.

