Legendary Footballer, Nwakwo Kanu Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Amara

40-year-old retired Nigerian footballer, Nwankwo Kanu and his wife Amara are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Amara Nwankwo got married in 2004 to the football star Kanu Nwankwo at the age of 18-years old and has ever since been basking in the success of her marriage. Earlier today, she shared a photo from their white …

The post Legendary Footballer, Nwakwo Kanu Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Amara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

