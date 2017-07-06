Leicester City Sign Midfielder Vicente Iborra From Sevilla – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Leicester City Sign Midfielder Vicente Iborra From Sevilla
360Nobs.com
Vicente Iborra, 29, has spent the last four years with Sevilla since joining from Levante in 2013, scoring 30 goals in 172 games and winning three successive Europa League titles and qualifying the team for the Champions League in the last two campaigns.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!