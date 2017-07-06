Leicester City Sign Midfielder Vicente Iborra From Sevilla – 360Nobs.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester City Sign Midfielder Vicente Iborra From Sevilla
Vicente Iborra, 29, has spent the last four years with Sevilla since joining from Levante in 2013, scoring 30 goals in 172 games and winning three successive Europa League titles and qualifying the team for the Champions League in the last two campaigns.

