Leicester City Sign Midfielder Vicente Iborra From Sevilla

Leicester City have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra from Sevilla.

Vicente Iborra, 29, has spent the last four years with Sevilla since joining from Levante in 2013, scoring 30 goals in 172 games and winning three successive Europa League titles and qualifying the team for the Champions League in the last two campaigns.

The Foxes have put their faith in the 29-year-old Spaniard by giving him a four-year contract and paying out a transfer fee of around £15million, although the club said it is undisclosed.

Iborra told the club website: ‘I’m very happy to be here with Leicester City and I’m looking forward to experiencing the Premier League with my new team-mates next season.

‘Everything about this club seems good and it’s been great to meet my new team-mates. I’ve already spoken with them about the city and the club so I can’t wait to get started.’

‘Ibo’ has penned a four-year deal at King Power Stadium and becomes #lcfc’s second signing of the summer! #WelcomeIborra pic.twitter.com/4UrSuHg0VA — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 6, 2017

