Leicester favourite to sign Iheanacho as West Ham drop interest

Leicester has been made favourites to sign Nigeria and Man City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, after fellow Premier League club West Ham dropped out of the race to sign the forward, according to Sky Sports.

The Hammers, who were close to agreeing a deal to bring in the 20-year-old forward, have decided to withdraw their interest in the striker, as reported by Sky Sports.Leicester, who already have Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Ahmed Musa on their books, remain in talks to sign the Man City striker but, as per Sky Sports, a deal for the striker cannot be reached until the player returns from holiday.

Iheanacho, who as reported by Sky Sports, was told by City that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer, has the chance to seal a move to the King Power stadium and become the Foxes’ third signing of the summer, as the club have already confirmed the signings of Vicente Iborra and Harry Maguire.If Leicester do end up sealing a deal for Iheanacho, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Nigerian can command a starting place in Craig Shakespeare’s side.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

