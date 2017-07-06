Pages Navigation Menu

Leicester swoop to sign Sevilla midfielder – Independent.ie

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports


Leicester swoop to sign Sevilla midfielder
Leicester have completed the signing of Vicente Iborra from Sevilla on a four-year deal. The midfielder joins for an undisclosed fee, reportedly around £12million, to become the Foxes' second major signing of the summer. Iborra captained Sevilla for
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

