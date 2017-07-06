Leicester winning race to sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Leicester winning race to sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City
Daily Mail
Leicester are making progress on a deal to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, Press Association Sport understands. The 20-year-old Nigeria international started just five Premier League matches for City last season but is still expected to …
Iheanacho close to joining Leicester for £25 million
Leicester new favourites to sign Kelechi Iheanacho after West Ham end interest
Leicester prepared to spend £25m on Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!