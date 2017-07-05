Lekki Farm is Offering a Huge Discount! Check Out these Super Reduced Prices for all your Livestock Needs

Don’t look too far! Buy all your Rams, Goats, Cows and Snails and lots more at Lekki Farms, located off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. If you are reading this, then it is your lucky day! Our offers are: Goats for as low as N13,000 Rams for as low as N39,950 Cow sharing starting from N6000 We slaughter, clean, […]

The post Lekki Farm is Offering a Huge Discount! Check Out these Super Reduced Prices for all your Livestock Needs appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

