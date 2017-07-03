Pages Navigation Menu

Lekki Gardens MD, Richard Nyong arraigned for ‘involuntary manslaughter‎’

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Lagos State Government on Monday arraigned the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Richard Nyong, before a Lagos High Court in Igbosere over alleged complicity in the events leading to the collapse of a building in Lekki area of the State on March 10, 2016. The company had claimed that only 5 workers died […]

