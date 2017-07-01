Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lepacious Bose Makes Shocking Revelation About Losing Weight

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Lepacious Bose whose weight loss journey stunned many people, has opened up on the effect of her transformation.   Lepacious Bose, Nigeria’s popular comedienne, on Saturday said she made more money when she was overweight than when she became slim. According to The Nation, Bose said this at a news conference to mark …

The post Lepacious Bose Makes Shocking Revelation About Losing Weight appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.