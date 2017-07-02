Pages Navigation Menu

Come clean on officials to oversee polls, Joho tells IEBC – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jul 2, 2017


Come clean on officials to oversee polls, Joho tells IEBC
The Star, Kenya
ODM wants the IEBC to come clean on the officials it will deploy to oversee the August 8 polls. Party deputy leader Hassan Joho and director of elections Junet Mohamed yesterday demanded that the electoral agency publish the names of the officials.
