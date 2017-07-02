Come clean on officials to oversee polls, Joho tells IEBC – The Star, Kenya
Come clean on officials to oversee polls, Joho tells IEBC
ODM wants the IEBC to come clean on the officials it will deploy to oversee the August 8 polls. Party deputy leader Hassan Joho and director of elections Junet Mohamed yesterday demanded that the electoral agency publish the names of the officials.
