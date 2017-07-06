Pages Navigation Menu

Let What God Said That Will Happen & Shake Nigeria Happen Quickly – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics

As tweeted by Fani Kayode…

O Lord honor thy word.That which u said will happen that will shake this nation let it happen quickly.Crush the heathan and let him perish.

