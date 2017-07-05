Let’s Unpack Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ – NPR
|
NPR
|
Let's Unpack Jay-Z's '4:44'
NPR
The world has had the better part of a week now, and through a bloated holiday weekend, to digest Jay-Z's latest album, 4:44. With 10 songs spread over 36 minutes, the album wields brevity without sacrificing breadth. Its sound, crafted wholly by …
Jay-Z Needs To Give Up On His App
Photo of Jay-Z With '4:44' Platinum Plaque Award Was Taken Before Album Was Released
Somehow, Jay-Z's 4:44 Is Already Certified Platinum
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!