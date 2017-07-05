Let’s work as one family, APC urges aggrieved Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA members

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikosi/Ejinrin Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State on Wednesday appealed to its members to work together as one big family ahead of the forthcoming council polls.

Elder Lateef Sangosanya, APC Chairman in the LCDA, made the appeal at a news conference in Agbowa, Epe.

He called for unity following division among the members due to the outcome of the party primary conducted ahead of the election in the area.

Sangosanya urged aggrieved party members to sheathe their swords and work together with others to achieve success in the July 22 election.

“Normally, after any primary election, there is bound to be discontent.

“As a party, we are aware of this, and, therefore, we constituted a reconciliation committee headed by Chief Tunji Sobowale, to reconcile these few aggrieved minority groups.

“But they have refused to work with the party.

“I, once again, equally enjoin them to let reason prevail and desist from their ignoble act and join the mainstream of the party.

“In any contest there must be a winner and loser.

“It is, however, noteworthy that the winners must be magnanimous in victory while the losers must equally exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the APC needed victory in the election to complement the good work being done by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and their representatives in the Lagos State Assembly.

“Let me re-affirm in strong terms that our party’s supremacy is sacrosanct and the party’s position and decision on the last Chairmanship and Councillorship Primary is binding on all members of the party in Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA,’’ he said.

Sangosanya said that the party’s candidates were based on consensus of the leaders, following their antecedents and contributions to the growth and development of the council.

According to him, the consensus candidates were chosen with inputs from all party stakeholders in the council – youths, women, elders and executive members.

The post Let’s work as one family, APC urges aggrieved Ikosi/Ejinrin LCDA members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

