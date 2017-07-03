LG chairmen will spend our salaries on girlfriends – NUT opposes planned structure

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), says the union is opposed to handover of payment of primary schools teachers’ salaries to the local government councils. Mr Simon Ozo, Ebonyi NUT Chairman, stated this on Monday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said: “We know the excesses of our […]

LG chairmen will spend our salaries on girlfriends – NUT opposes planned structure

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

