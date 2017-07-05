Lille sack Enyeama, 10 others by sms – Vanguard
Vanguard
Lille sack Enyeama, 10 others by sms
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is one of 11 players who have been told they are no longer required by new Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa. Enyeama. The French club's new Argentine boss has also sent messages to Zambia's Stoppila Sunzu …
