Lille sacks former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama via sms

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is one of 11 players who have been told they are no longer required by new Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa. The French club’s new Argentine boss has also sent messages to Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu, Tunisia’s Naim Sliti and Ivory Coast’s Junior Tallo saying they are not part of his […]

The post Lille sacks former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama via sms appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

