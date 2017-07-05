Pages Navigation Menu

Lille sacks former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama via sms

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is one of 11 players who have been told they are no longer required by new Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa. The French club’s new Argentine boss has also sent messages to Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu, Tunisia’s Naim Sliti and Ivory Coast’s Junior Tallo saying they are not part of his […]

